Paso Robles teen lives college baseball dream 15 years after transplant surgery

Scott Prieto had a liver transplant when he was 3 years old. Exactly 15 years later, he achieved his dream, signing to play college baseball at Cal State San Marcos.
Joe Johnston
Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

Sports

Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.

Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.