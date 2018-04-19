What gets a manager fired? One really bad stretch

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price, center, waits on the mound after removing starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, in Cincinnati. The Reds have fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season. Price was in his fifth season leading the rebuilding team. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central. Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis. John Minchillo, File AP Photo