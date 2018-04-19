Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wears mask while warming up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Embiid remains listed as doubtful by 76ers

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

April 19, 2018 07:22 AM

MIAMI

Joel Embiid remains listed as doubtful by Philadelphia for Game 3 of the 76ers' Eastern Conference playoff series at Miami on Thursday night.

Embiid was on the floor with the 76ers for their morning shootaround practice, but coach Brett Brown says there's no change in the All-Star center's status.

Embiid has missed Philadelphia's last 10 games while recovering from a concussion and surgery that repaired a fractural orbital bone around his left eye. He's no longer in the NBA's concussion protocol.

He took to social media after the 76ers lost Game 2 of this series to the Heat, saying he's tired of being "babied."

Embiid has averaged 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games for the 76ers during the regular season.

