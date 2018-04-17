Donaldson fined 5,000 euros ($6,200) for ranting at umpire

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, March 2, 2018, Jared Donaldson of the U.S. reaches for the ball during the semifinal against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico. It is announced Tuesday April 17, 2018, that Donaldson has been fined 5,000 euros

dollars 6,200 U.S.) for unsportsmanlike conduct after an angry rant at the chair umpire during his 6-3, 6-3 loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday April 16.