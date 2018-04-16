Being a soccer fan in Egypt is a risky, even deadly, passion

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2012 file photo, Egyptians sit on a sidewalk in front of the Al-Ahly sporting club in Cairo, Egypt. Being a soccer fan in Egypt has been a dangerous and sometimes deadly passion for years. That may soon change. The Al-Ahly club’s “Ultras” are appealing to authorities in April 2018 to negotiate an end to years of tension and violence dating back to the death of more than 70 fans in a 2012 riot. The government is mulling its options. AP Photo, File)