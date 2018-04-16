Jake hopes to become 4th generation of major league Boones

Princeton Tigers' Jake Boone, left, looks over the field before their game against the Monmouth Hawks in Princeton, N.J., Thursday, April 5, 2018. Boone is trying to put himself in position to make his the first four-generation major league family. His great-grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His grandfather, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03. His father Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992-05. And uncle Aaron is managing the New York Yankees. Seth Wenig AP Photo