Jordan Hasay withdraws from Boston Marathon

Jordan Hasay, who set records at the 2017 Boston Marathon, announced on Twitter on Sunday that she has withdrawn from this year's race.

According to a statement from Boston Marathon officials that was included in Hasay's tweet, an MRI conducted Sunday showed a stress reaction in the heel of her foot.

Hasay, an Arroyo Grande native and Mission Prep graduate, had been running pain-free in recent weeks and recovered from plantar fasciitis.

"Her doctor and team have made the decision that Jordan needs to take time to recover fully so there is no long-term injury," the statement said, adding that officials support Hasay's decision and invite her to return to Boston in 2019.

In Hasay's own statement, she expressed regret for withdrawing.





"Despite my team working around the clock to give me every chance to make the starting line, on this occasion it will not be possible," the statement said. "I wish my fellow competitors and everyone taking part the very best of luck and I look forward to toeing the line with them next year and for many years after that."

In March, Hasay, 26, had to pull out of the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships due to a peroneal tendon issue. She said the move was more a precaution than anything else, and the injury didn't cause her to miss any workouts.

Thanks everyone for your support. Determined to be back stronger than ever! pic.twitter.com/FHcAalV5Oy — Jordan Hasay (@JordanHasay) April 15, 2018

"It was the right decision,” Hasay told The Tribune in a phone interview from Boston on Friday. “Boston is a big race, and I wanted to be ready.”

Last year, Hasay set the record for the fastest debut ever for an American woman in the Boston Marathon by three minutes, finishing third with a time of 2:23:00.

Later that year, the former University of Oregon star followed with a third-place finish at the Chicago Marathon, with an improved time of 2:20:57.