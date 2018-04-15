Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates after winning the Spanish Open Golf tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates after winning the Spanish Open Golf tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Paul White AP Photo
Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates after winning the Spanish Open Golf tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Paul White AP Photo

Sports

Rahm holds off Dunne to win Spanish Open

The Associated Press

April 15, 2018 11:06 AM

MADRID

Jon Rahm shot a 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Spanish Open with overnight leader Paul Dunne two strokes behind.

The fourth-ranked Rahm had six birdies in his final round to end the Centro Nacional de Golf tournament on 20-under 268.

The 23-year-old Spaniard earned his third European Tour win a week after finishing fourth at the Masters in Augusta.

"When I made the decision to come straight from Augusta it wouldn't be to just show up and walk around, I wanted to win this tournament," Rahm said.

It was Rahm's first professional win at home.

Dunne (71) entered the final round with a 1-shot lead over Nacho Elvira (71) but three bogeys ruined his chances of a second tour win.

Elvira finished third at three shots behind Rahm. George Coetzee was a shot further back in fourth after a 63.

  Comments  