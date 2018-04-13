In your face! Giannis reaches new heights for Bucks

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, goes to the basket past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum 0) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. As Antetokounmpo’s skills reach new heights, so does his confidence as he enters his third career postseason. The Bucks open their first-round series against the Celtics on Sunday in Boston.