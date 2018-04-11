US Open to use 25-second clocks, timed warmup in main draw

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, Ipek Soyluas, of Turkey, prepares to serve as the serve clock ticks down during a U.S. Open tennis qualifying match in New York. The U.S. Open will have 25-second serve clocks on all of its courts during main draw matches this year to enforce time limits between points. The Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on Aug. 27, will also have a strict 7-minute period from when players enter a court until action starts after the warmup.. Michael Noble Jr., File AP Photo