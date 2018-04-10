Monday's Sports in Brief

HUMBOLDT BUS CRASH
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — Families and friends already stunned by the deaths of 15 players and team personnel for Humboldt's youth hockey club got a new shock Monday when authorities announced that one of the dead had been misidentified.
The Ministry of Justice for Saskatchewan province said the mistake occurred partly because all the Broncos players had dyed their hair blond for the team's appearance in the playoffs and because all the young men had similar builds.
The ministry said the body of Parker Tobin had been mistakenly identified as that of Xavier Labelle. It said Labelle was actually one of the 14 injured when the team bus was hit by a semitrailer truck Friday night.
Drew Wilby, spokesman for the ministry, Wilby and the Office of the Chief Coroner apologized.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman who attends Michigan State University filed a federal lawsuit against the school alleging that three former men's basketball players sexually assaulted her at an off-campus apartment in 2015 and that she was discouraged from reporting what happened.
The woman and players are not named in the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
Michigan State has been rocked for months by a sexual assault scandal involving a former sports doctor that now includes his ex-boss. Three ex-football players also were charged last year with sexual assault.
Monday's lawsuit says the female student was 18 on April 12, 2015, when she met the players at an East Lansing bar. She was later taken to an off-campus apartment where she was told a party was going on, according to the lawsuit.
"Upon arrival, there was no party as few people were present," the suit said.
PRO FOOTBALL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have opened their first organized team activities under new coach Pat Shurmur with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the building.
Speaking on a conference call Monday, Shurmur said he hadn't yet talked to Beckham, whose name has been mentioned in trade speculation in recent months.
The coach didn't know how many of the voluntary activities Beckham planned to attend or the condition of his left ankle. The ankle was broken in the fifth game of a 3-13 season that led to the firing of coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese .
Shurmur said he previously spoke with Beckham about a video that surfaced online showing the 25-year-old who wants to be the NFL's highest paid player on a bed holding what appeared to be a hand-rolled cigarette. A woman next to him had unidentified white powder on a nearby table.
Shurmur didn't reveal what he said to Beckham. He also is not worried whether the player will be affected by the recent hype surrounding the video and trade rumors.
PRO BASKETBALL
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores says he's undecided about Stan Van Gundy's future with the franchise.
Gores met with reporters during halftime of Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.
Van Gundy will finish his fourth season as coach and president of basketball operations on Wednesday night at Chicago. He's failed to lead Detroit to the playoffs for the third time.
Gores says changes need to be made, but insists no decisions will be made until he speaks with Van Gundy. The two are expected to meet next week.
OLYMPICS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Olympians who were abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar are supporting legislation that would make California the first state to require doctors to tell their patients if they are on probation.
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber says the measure could help protect women from abuse.
Democratic state Sen. Jerry Hill says roughly 120 doctors are placed on probation every year in California for infractions such as sexual misconduct or medical errors.
Patients can find information online about which doctors are on probation if they know where to look. The measure would require doctors to disclose that information.
Versions of the proposal have died twice before. This year, Hill is pointing to increased attention around sexual assault in advocating for the measure.
GOLF
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.
ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.
Police say multiple people onboard died, but the exact number was not immediately released. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.
The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.
Kenitzer says it's unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash.
Comments