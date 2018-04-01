FILE - In this April 4, 2007 file photo Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during practice for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Garcia made a crucial birdie on the 14th hole when he rallied to win the Masters last year.
Masters, Trivia Quiz

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

April 01, 2018 11:19 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga.

How well do your know the Masters? Try this quiz:

1. Which former British Open champion never broke par at the Masters?

a.) John Daly

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Bill Rogers

___

2. Who won the first Masters?

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) Byron Nelson

c.) Horton Smith

___

3. After which flower did Sergio Garcia and his wife name their daughter?

a.) Golden Bell

b.) Camellia

c.) Azalea

___

4. Which player has won the most green jackets?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Tiger Woods

___

5. Name the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters?

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) Gary Player

c.) Ben Hogan

___

6. Name the first player to win the Masters in a sudden-death playoff.

a.) Fuzzy Zoeller

b.) Nick Faldo

c.) Ian Woosnam

___

7. Who was the only player to lose the Masters in a playoff twice?

a.) Chris DiMarco

b.) Ben Hogan

c.) Greg Norman

___

8. Which player recorded the highest score on the par-3 12th hole at the Masters?

a.) Tommy Nakajima

b.) Tom Weiskopf

c.) Jordan Spieth

___

9. Who was the first player to shoot 63 at the Masters?

a.) Nick Price

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Arnold Palmer

___

10. Who was the oldest Masters champion?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Angel Cabrera

___

11. Name the only player to finish runner-up to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the Masters?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Tom Kite

c.) Mark O'Meara

___

12. What did Tiger Woods shoot on the opening 9 holes the year he won the Masters by 12 shots?

a.) 30

b.) 36

c.) 40

___

13. Who has finished runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?

a.) Tom Kite

b.) Johnny Miller

c.) Tom Weiskopf

___

14. Name the first left-handed Masters champion.

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Mike Weir

c.) Bob Charles

___

15. On which hold did Gene Sarazen make albatross in the "shot heard 'round the world" in 1935?

a.) No. 13

b.) No. 15

c.) No. 18

___

16. Who was the first player to birdie the last two holes to win the Masters by one shot?

a.) Craig Wood

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Sandy Lyle

___

17. Who shot the lowest final round to win the Masters?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Jack Burke Jr.

c.) Gary Player

___

18. Who is the only Masters champion to win in a sudden-death playoff with a bogey?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Mike Weir

c.) Adam Scott

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. c

4. a

5. a

6. a

7. b

8. b

9. a

10. b

11. b

12. c

13. c

14. b

15. b

16. b

17. c

18. b

