Berrios tosses 3-hitter as Twins beat Orioles 7-0

Jose Berrios pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Minnesota Twins got two home runs from Brian Dozier in a 7-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Only one batter reached against Berrios over the first eight innings — No. 9 hitter Chance Sisco, whose third-inning double whisked by the raised glove of left fielder Eddie Rosario at the wall.
Berrios then retired 17 straight before Sisco bunted down the third-base line against the shift for a one-out single in the ninth. A walk and a single loaded the bases before Berrios retired Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones.
Berrios (1-0) struck out six and walked one in his 40th career start. He threw 107 pitches.
Baltimore's potentially potent lineup has thus far produced only 11 hits in 29 innings. Orioles slugger Chris Davis, batting leadoff, is 0 for 12 — the worst start of his career.
Dozier homered on the game's first pitch to launch a four-run first inning and added a solo shot in the sixth for his eighth career multihomer game.
Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar also connected for the Twins, who won two of three in this season-opening series. Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson threw six hitless innings Saturday night before Baltimore got its first hit with two outs in the eighth, a single by Jonathan Schoop off reliever Ryan Pressly.
Orioles starter Kevin Gausman (0-1) allowed three home runs and lasted only four innings. The right-hander has gotten off to a slow start in each of the past two seasons, and this performance did nothing to dispel the notion that this year will be no different.
Dozier got things started with a drive into the left-field seats. Escobar added an RBI double, another run scored on a wild pitch and Byron Buxton capped the uprising with a run-scoring single.
In the third inning, Sano hit his second homer in two games and Escobar connected with two outs for a 6-0 lead.
Gausman gave up seven hits, walked two and threw two wild pitches. After starting 1-7 in 2016 and 3-7 last year, he worked this spring to avoid another early-season struggle.
That may still happen, but at this point his first priority is reducing his 13.50 ERA.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Orioles: LHP Zach Britton (Achilles) will travel with the team to Houston as he strives to get off the 60-day disabled list by June. Britton recently started running, and the final obstacle will be sprinting to cover first base.
UP NEXT
Twins: RHP Lance Lynn makes his Minnesota debut in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon. He went 2-2 against the Pirates with the Cardinals last year.
Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman starts Monday night against the World Series champion Houston Astros in their home opener.
