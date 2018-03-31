Villanova's Jalen Brunson
3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

March 31, 2018 08:08 PM

SAN ANTONIO

One by one, Villanova keeps winning games and getting closer to another national title.

Three by three, the Wildcats kept knocking down shots, making sure Kansas wouldn't get in their way.

Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers Saturday night, playing long ball to snuff out the Jayhawks early in a 95-79 victory.

Junior Eric Paschall led the barrage, going 4 for 5 from 3, 10 for 11 overall, and finishing with a career-high 24 points. But the hoop was as wide as the Alamodome for pretty much everyone in a Wildcats jersey. Villanova shot 45 percent from 3.

Next up is Michigan, which will try to guard the perimeter Monday night when Villanova (35-5) goes for its second title in three seasons.

