Pernilla Lindberg, of Sweden, watches her tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Chris Carlson AP Photo
Pernilla Lindberg takes 3-shot lead in ANA Inspiration

By JOHN NICHOLSON AP Sports Writer

March 31, 2018 06:33 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.

Pernilla Lindberg took advantage of playing partner Sung Hyun Park's late collapse to take a three-stroke lead Saturday in the ANA Inspiration.

Lindberg shot a 2-under 70 at Mission Hills, putting the 31-year-old Swede in position to make the major her first professional victory. Amy Olson was second after a 68.

Lindberg was two strokes behind after Park birdied the par-5 11th. The group was then put on the clock for slow play, and Park dropped five strokes in the next five holes. The U.S. Women's Open champion had a double bogey on the par-4 14th after taking two shots to get out of the back bunker.

Park had a 74 to fall into a tie for third at 10 under with Inbee Park, Moriya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Song, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charley Hull.

