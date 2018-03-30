No 'exotic tea' or shisha - Russian soccer's guide on doping

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010 file photo, Lokomotiv Moscow Ruslan Kambolov, right, fights for the high ball with Lausanne-Sport Ridge Munsy during their Europa league play-off round second leg soccer match in Moscow. In a guide to help players not to fail drug tests by accident, the RFU said Friday March 30, 2018, players should be wary of accidentally consuming banned substances. Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said last month FIFA is investigating current Russia international Ruslan Kambolov. Sergey Ponomarev, File AP Photo