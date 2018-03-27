Sports

North Dakota men's hockey again leads nation in attendance

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 04:28 AM

GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Attendance at University of North Dakota men's hockey games this past season led the NCAA for the seventh straight year.

UND had 239,563 fans during its 21 home games this season, making it the only program in the country to top the 200,000 mark. The average of 11,408 fans per game led the nation for the fourth straight season.

Head Coach Brad Berry calls it "a tremendous home-ice advantage." The team lost just five of its games in Ralph Engelstad Arena last season.

Rounding out the top five in total attendance were Wisconsin, Minnesota, Denver and Minnesota-Duluth.

