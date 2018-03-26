Phils' Scott Kingery celebrates $24M, 6-year deal with homer

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Scott Kingery bats in a spring baseball exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Rays, in Clearwater, Fla. Kingery has shown the Phillies he's ready to play in the majors even if it takes a bit longer for him to get there. Kingery is considered the top second-base prospect in baseball and already has been compared to Craig Biggio and Dustin Pedroia. But Cesar Hernandez is Philadelphia's starting second baseman so Kingery has been playing other positions in spring training. John Raoux, File AP Photo