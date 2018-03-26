Like in baseball, cricket pushes limits looking for an edge

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 1987, file photo, Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Niekro tosses his glove to home plate umpire Tim Tscida after the umpire stopped the baseball game between the Twins and Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Baseball players are capable of devising devious ways of getting some extra movement on a thrown ball. And so are their cricket counterparts. Cutting, scratching, greasing or even biting the ball are all options that have been employed in the past to help get batters out. It’s cheating. But what happened in South Africa this weekend in cricket is much more than that. It has brought shame on Australia as a nation. Lennox Mclendon, File AP Photo