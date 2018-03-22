Resurgent Wainwright key to St. Louis Cardinals 2018 hopes

FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Jupiter, Fla. Wainwright believes he can still be the best pitcher in all of baseball, even at 36 years old and coming off an injury-riddled 2017 season that was the worst of his illustrious career. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo