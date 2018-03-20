Senators say son of captain Erik Karlsson has died

FILE - In this March, 3, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson pauses on the ice during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. The Senators say Karlsson's son has died. Erik and Melinda Karlsson were married last year and announced in November they were expecting their first child in the spring. Karlsson had been posting on social media about his son’s upcoming birth, most recently sharing a photo of him and Melinda on Feb. 19 with the caption “just me and my little family.” Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo