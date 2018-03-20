Dodgers wait to hear how long Turner out with broken wrist

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner runs to third from second after a throwing error by Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada during the third inning of a baseball spring exhibition game, in Glendale, Ariz. Turner has a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch during a spring training game, Monday, March 19, 2018. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo