Don Lucia out as University of Minnesota hockey coach

FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, Minnesota head coach Don Lucia looks on from the bench before the start of an NCAA regional men's college hockey tournament game against Notre Dame, in Manchester, N.H. Longtime Minnesota hockey coach Don Lucia is stepping down after a disappointing year that ended with the Gophers missing the NCAA Tournament. The university announced Lucia's departure in a statement Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Mary Schwalm, File AP Photo