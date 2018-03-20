Oklahoma's Trae Young leaving for NBA after freshman season

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma's Trae Young answers questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh. Oklahoma star freshman Trae Young is leaving for the NBA after a standout season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists this season, and many projections have him going early in the first round. He posted the reasons for his decision on ESPN early Tuesday, March 20, 2018, saying he was ready to put in the work needed to play in the NBA. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo