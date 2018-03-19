Dodger Stadium adding Kirk Gibson seat to commemorate '88 HR

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1988, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Kirk Gibson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 in the first game of the World Series, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers will pay tribute to one of baseball’s most celebrated home runs by introducing a “Kirk Gibson seat” in right field at Dodger Stadium. Rusty Kennedy, File AP Photo