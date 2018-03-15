Auburn navigated chaos to get to NCAA game vs Charleston

FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, in Auburn, Ala. Pearl, a coach with an out-sized personality and checkered past, has led Auburn to its first NCAA Tournament in 15 years and a surprising SEC title but still faces questions about his job security amid an internal review of the program. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo