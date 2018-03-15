Italy's Sofia Goggia gets to the finish area after completing a women's super-G at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Sports

Weirather retains World Cup super-G title as Goggia wins

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 03:48 AM

ARE, Sweden

Tina Weirather successfully defended her World Cup super-G season title in the final race won by Sofia Goggia in dominant fashion on Thursday.

Goggia, the Italian who clinched the downhill title a day earlier, finished 0.32 seconds ahead of Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany.

Lindsey Vonn was faster than Goggia at the first checkpoint but lost her balance briefly midway down and finished third, 0.53 behind.

Weirather, of Liechtenstein, finished sixth.

Lara Gut, the only skier who had a chance of catching Weirather, lost control early in her run.

Weirather ended the season with an 86-point advantage over Gut. Anna Veith placed third, 122 points behind.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway has already clinched the discipline title entering the final men's super-G of the season later.

