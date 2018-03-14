Sports

Cowboys offer 2nd-round tender at $2.9M to DE David Irving

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 08:22 AM

FRISCO, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys have offered a second-round tender worth $2.9 million to defensive end David Irving.

The one-year offer on the opening day of free agency Wednesday means the Cowboys will get a second-round pick if another team signs Irving. Dallas can also match any offer.

Irving was suspended the first four games last season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers and missed the last four with a concussion. In between, he had seven sacks in eight games, second on the team behind Pro Bowl selection DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys signed Irving off Kansas City's practice squad in 2015. The 24-year-old has 11 sacks over three seasons in Dallas.

