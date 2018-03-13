South Carolina's Wilson excels as game's best amid struggles

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson celebrates after her team defeated Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournamen, in Nashville, Tenn. The 6-foot-5 senior became the first three-time Southeastern Conference player of the year and set South Carolina’s career scoring mark while mentoring the next group of Gamecocks and thriving as the best women’s college basketball player. Wilson, who was the No. 1 high school recruit, is a leading candidate to be named national player of the year. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo