Sports

Reggie Jackson to have knee surgery Tuesday

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 08:00 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

Hall of Famer and New York Yankees special adviser Reggie Jackson is on the disabled list.

The 71-year-old Jackson will have knee surgery Tuesday after tripping and falling during a walk Monday morning.

The Yankees said Jackson, an instructor at spring training, was in "good spirits."

Jackson hit 563 career home runs, including 144 with the Yankees from 1977-81. He connected for three homers on three pitches in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first title since 1962.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  