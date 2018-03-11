FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman signs 3-year deal with 49ers

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 03:31 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Star cornerback Richard Sherman signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, two days after being released by the rival Seattle Seahawks.

The deal reportedly is worth up to $39.15 million.

"Richard is one of the premier competitors Kyle and I have ever encountered," 49ers general Manager John Lynch said, referring to coach Kyle Shanahan. "We look forward to him sharing his wealth of experience and his passion for the game of football with our team."

Sherman played an integral role in the fierce NFC West rivalry between Seattle and San Francisco earlier this decade. With the Seahawks retooling their defense, he became expendable.

