AP source: Broncos send star cornerback Talib to Rams

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib stands prior to the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Denver. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Broncos have agreed to trade star Talib to the Los Angeles Rams. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade isn't official until the start of the new league year Wednesday, said the Rams will send Denver a mid-round pick, believed to be a fifth-rounder, in next month's draft for the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo