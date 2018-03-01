Jacksonville St. edges Tennessee Tech 73-70 in OVC tourney

Marlon Hunter and Jamall Gregory scored 18 points apiece and Malcolm Drumwright sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2 seconds left to help No. 4 seed Jacksonville State hold off fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech 73-70 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
The win sends the Gamecocks (21-11) to a semifinal game against No. 1 seed Murray State (24-5) on Friday.
Hunter, Gregory and Norbertas Giga all snared six rebounds to help Jacksonville State win the battle of the boards 34-27. Giga added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Drumwright scored 10 and added five rebounds and five assists.
Kajon Mack paced the Golden Eagles (19-14) with 16 points and seven assists. Curtis Phillips Jr. had 10 points with seven rebounds, while Shaq Calhoun and Mason Ramsey scored 12 and 11, respectively.
Never miss a local story.
Tennessee Tech shot just 28 percent from the floor in the first half, but trailed only 30-28 at intermission thanks to 12-of-15 shooting at the free-throw line. Giga's layup with 8:38 remaining in the game pushed Jacksonville State's lead to 58-48 and Drumwright's basket put the Gamecocks up 68-57 with 1:54 left. But Ramsey had a 3-point play, Aleksa Jugovic buried a jumper and Phillips sank a 3 to get the Golden Eagles within 69-65 with 28 seconds to go. Giga answered with a dunk to keep it a two-possession game and preserve the win.
Comments