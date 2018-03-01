Sports

Williams and Cole lead Howard past Coppin State

The Associated Press

March 01, 2018 07:19 PM

BALTIMORE

Charles Williams scored 29 points and RJ Cole had 25 points and 10 assists as Howard beat Coppin State 78-71 on Thursday night.

After leading by as many as 12, the Bison (10-22, 7-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) needed a late run to hold off Coppin State.

Howard led by four at halftime after erasing and early lead for the Eagles (5-11, 5-26) with a 26-9 run.

After the break, the Bison gradually pushed their lead to 12 before an 11-0 Coppin State run closed it to within one. Minutes later, a Lamar Morgan layup and dunk put the Eagles up by three. Cole then tied it with a 3-pointer, sparking a 17-7 run in which the Bison shot 6 of 7 from the field, while the Eagles managed to hit just 2 of 8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Karonn Davis had 28 points, 9 assists, and 8 boards for the Eagles, who dropped their fifth straight.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a tour of the newly renovated Robin Baggett Baseball Stadium at Cal Poly

View More Video