Schroder helps Hawks hold off late Pacers' comeback attempt

Dennis Schroder scored seven of Atlanta's final eight points to finish with 14, and the Hawks held off a late Indiana comeback to beat the Pacers 107-102 on Wednesday night.
John Collins had 16 points for the Hawks, who led by 23 before holding on late to end their four-game losing streak.
Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 26 points while making four 3-pointers in the final period. His third 3 of the period cut the Atlanta lead to 97-91. A follow shot by Domantas Sabonis, who had 14 points, pulled the Pacers to 101-99.
Schroder answered with a layup with 44 seconds remaining, and then added another driving layup following an Indiana turnover.
Taurean Prince had 15 points, all in the first half, and Dewayne Dedmon also scored 15 for Atlanta.
Atlanta led 55-50 at halftime before outscoring the Pacers 30-15 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 85-65.
Victor Oladipo had 22 points for the Pacers, who began the night fifth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.
The Hawks opened the second half with 10 straight points for a 65-50 lead. Oladipo ended the run with a short jumper.
Atlanta led 87-65 early in the final period before Lance Stephenson, who had 18 points, and Sabonis made back-to-back 3-pointers to start the Pacers' comeback.
TIP-INS
Pacers: Indiana will host Atlanta on March 9 to complete the four-game season series. ... The Pacers are 13-16 on the road. They finished 13-28 away from home last season. ... Indiana had a season-high 57 rebounds in a 116-93 home win over Atlanta on Friday, part of a streak of five straight games with at least 50 rebounds. This time, the Pacers were outrebounded 49-43.
Hawks: Isaiah Taylor had 13 points. ... After signing a 10-day contract earlier in the day, G Jaylen Morris entered the game with 4 minutes remaining in the first period and quickly scored his first NBA points on his follow-up of a miss by Miles Plumlee. Morris was averaging 12.6 points with the Hawks' G League Erie affiliate. ... G Malcolm Delaney (right knee strain) had four points in his return after missing two games. ... F DeAndre Bembry (abdominal strain) missed his second straight game.
BOOK IT
Veteran forward Trevor Booker indicated on his Twitter account that he's headed to the Pacers — even if the team is not yet ready to announce a deal. Booker was expected to sign with Indiana when he clears waivers after being released by the Philadelphia 76ers, who needed to clear a roster spot for former Hawks forward-center Ersan Ilyasova. Booker tweeted "Indy, let's work!!!!" on Wednesday afternoon.
Asked about Booker, Pacers coach Nate McMillan said, "I can't talk about it."
UP NEXT
Pacers: Visit Bucks on Friday
Hawks: Host Warriors on Friday
