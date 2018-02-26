Sports

Maryland-Eastern Shore downs Delaware State 59-47

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 06:55 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.

Tyler Jones scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Delaware State 59-47 on Monday night to end a five-game skid and sweep the season series.

Cameron Bacote added 11 points and Miryne Thomas scored nine for the Hawks (7-24, 3-13 Mid-Eastern Athletic Association), who shot 33.9 percent from the field in their regular-season finale.

Bacote's back-to-back 3s sparked a 13-0 run and the Hawks led 25-17 at halftime after holding the Hornets to 25 percent shooting from the field.

Ahmad Frost's layup capped a 13-2 run for a 54-36 lead with 2:55 to go and the Hornets finished on a 9-2 run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Simon Okolue scored 12 points with eight boards and Marquis Collins added 10 points for the Hornets (3-27, 1-14), who finish their season against Morgan State on Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cal Poly baseball star Alex McKenna talks about his painful crash, the 2018 season and being an top MLB prospect

View More Video