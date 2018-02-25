Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP James Capen
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP James Capen

Sports

Bohannon, Iowa hold off Northwestern 77-70

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer

February 25, 2018 06:40 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa

Jordan Bohannon scored 25 points with seven 3s and Iowa held off Northwestern 77-70 in its home finale on Sunday night, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Luka Garza had 18 points for the Hawkeyes (13-18, 4-14), who locked down the No. 12 seed for next week's Big Ten tournament with its first victory in nearly a month. They'll face Illinois on Wednesday in New York.

This was essentially a meaningless game for the Wildcats (15-16, 6-12) — who had already clinched the No. 10 seed for the conference tournament before the game — and they played like it in the first half.

Iowa, a team that trailed by at least 18 points in every Big Ten road game, jumped ahead by 18 when Bohannon's 3 from the edge of the mid-court logo made it 30-12. Bohannon continued his torrid shooting with another 3 from well beyond the arc to extend Iowa's lead to 43-21.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Scottie Lindsey tried to keep the Wildcats within striking distance with nine 3s, pulling them within 73-65 on back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. But a Nicholas Bear steal after a rare missed free throw by Bohannon carried Iowa out of danger.

Lindsey scored 32 points and was 9 of 11 on 3s to lead the Wildcats, who've lost six straight.

Northwestern's Vic Law, who is averaging 12 points a game, missed his second consecutive contest with an injured toe.

THE BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: Giving Law more rest was the smart play given how little was on the line for the Wildcats. Northwestern will face seventh-seeded Penn State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats lost to the Nittany Lions on the road 78-63 on Jan. 5, but beat Penn State 70-61 at home two weeks later.

Iowa: This was the final home game for senior Dom Uhl, who entered play with just 65 minutes logged all season. The only player from Uhl's class that has made a significant impact for the Hawkeyes this season is reserve redshirt junior Nicholas Baer — and he came to Iowa as a walk-on. That's just part of the reason the program has fallen so far this season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cal Poly baseball star Alex McKenna talks about his painful crash, the 2018 season and being an top MLB prospect

View More Video