Albany downs Maine 89-79 behind 24 pts from Cremo

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 06:35 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Travis Charles grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and scored 16, Joe Cremo scored 24 and Albany repeatedly blunted Maine's attempted rallies for an 89-79 win Saturday night.

Ahmad Clark's 3-pointer with 8:41 before halftime was part of a 13-4 run and gave Albany a 22-20 lead and the Great Danes never trailed again. Charles' layup just before halftime gave Albany a 39-26 lead at intermission. Maine went on a 14-5 run after the break and drew within four points before Albany scored six straight and went back up 10.

Aaron Calixte's 4-point play pulled the Black Bears within 60-53, but Cremo scored seven straight to start a 12-4 run and Albany (21-9, 9-6 America East Conference) iced it at the foul line shooting 10 of 12. David Nichols scored 16 points and Greig Stire scored 15 with 11 rebounds.

Maine (6-24, 3-12) got 25 points from Calixte and Isaiah White scored 22.

