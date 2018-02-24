Sports

Penn beats Harvard 74-71 in battle for top spot in Ivy

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 06:35 PM

PHILADELPHIA

AJ Brodeur had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Pennsylvania beat Harvard 74-71 on Saturday night in a battle between the top two Ivy League teams.

Penn (21-7, 11-1 Ivy League) concludes league play next week traveling to Yale and Brown. Harvard (15-12, 10-2) hosts Cornell and Columbia.

Ryan Betley made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Quakers. Darnell Foreman, who grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds in Friday's victory over Dartmouth, finished with 14 points and five assists but without a rebound. Caleb Wood chipped in 10 points.

Seth Towns scored 22 points and Corey Johnson had 14 to lead Harvard.

Towns rattled in a long 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 50 seconds remaining to pull Harvard to 67-65. Wood answered a 3 in front of the Penn bench. Penn made 3 of 4 free throws, but Harvard stayed close with a 3-pointer from Towns and another from Johnson with 3.1 seconds left.

Betley then split a pair of free throws, and Towns' desperation 3-pointer hit the top of the backboard to end it.

Penn scored 22 points off 14 Harvard turnovers.

