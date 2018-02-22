Sports

Efianayi has 31 as Gardner-Webb thumps Presbyterian 78-63

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 06:32 PM

CLINTON, S.C.

David Efianayi drained four from long range to tie his career best with 31 points as Gardner-Webb rolled over Presbyterian 78-63 on Thursday night to halt a four-game losing skid.

Efianayi had 15 points in the first half to lead Gardner-Webb to a 42-24 advantage at the break. The Blue Hose never threatened in the second period.

Efianayi was 10 of 15 from the floor and made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts. Liam O'Reilly added 11 points while dishing out a career-high 10 assists and DJ Laster totaled 10 points for the Bulldogs (13-17, 8-9 Big South Conference).

Gardner-Webb shot 54 percent (29 of 54) from the floor while limiting the Blue Hose to 26-of-59 shooting (44 percent).

Reggie Dillard had 16 points to lead Presbyterian (11-19, 4-13), which has lost five of its last six games. Ruben Arroyo and JC Younger added 13 points apiece.

