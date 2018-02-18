Sports

Arizona St. women use balanced attack to beat Arizona 69-45

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 05:32 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Kianna Ibis scored 14 points, Jamie Ruden scored 12 and Arizona State controlled Arizona throughout for a 69-45 win on Sunday.

Courtney Ekmark added 11 points with seven rebounds and Robbi Ryan scored nine points with 10 rebounds. Arizona State (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12) scored the first seven points and led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Just before halftime, Ruden sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Arizona's Destiny Graham, and Sophia Elenga made a layup with 61 seconds before halftime and the lead was 35-24. The Sun Devils maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way and Ekmark's 3 made it 59-39 with 7:33 left.

Sam Thomas led Arizona (6-21, 2-14) with 11 points and Lucia Alonso scored 10. The Wildcats struggled from the field shooting 18 of 47 overall and 5 of 15 from 3-point range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Olivia Ortiz scores to give SLO High girls soccer incredible comeback win against Agoura

View More Video