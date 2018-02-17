Sports

Burks layup gives Marshall 74-72 edge over North Texas

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 05:38 PM

DENTON, Texas

C.J. Burks sank a layup with a second to go for the win as Marshall edged North Texas 74-72 on Saturday afternoon.

Marshall trailed 72-68 late when Burks sank a jumper and Ajdin Penava followed with a layup to tie it 72-72 with 35 seconds left. North Texas' Ryan Woolridge missed a jumper with five seconds to go and Marshall's Rondale Watson grabbed the rebound. Following timeouts by both teams, Burks took the inbound coast-to-coast, driving inside to score the layup with a second remaining, giving Marshall the win.

Burks finished with 26 points on 11 of 13 shooting for the Thundering Herd (19-8, 10-4 Conference USA). Jon Elmore added 16 points and eight rebounds and Penava had 15 points.

Marshall trailed 38-33 at halftime and the teams battled throughout the second half until a 12-4 North Texas run late gave the Mean Green (14-13, 7-7) a 72-68 edge with 2:13 to play.

Woolridge scored 25 points to lead North Texas.

