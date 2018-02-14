United States snowboarder Chloe Kim won a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe Tuesday at Phoenix Snow Park in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Radio host made inappropriate comments about Olympian Chloe Kim. He’s now out of a job

By Noel Harris

February 14, 2018 06:15 PM

Note to readers: This story contains explicit language.

A notice to all radio hosts: Making crude comments about an underage girl is a good way to lose a job.

Patrick Connor found that out Wednesday.

The host known as “P-Con” to Barstool Sports and KNBR listeners was fired by the Bay Area radio station Wednesday, one day after calling Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim a “hot piece of ass.”

Kim, a 17-year-old from Torrance in her first Olympic games, won a gold medal in halfpipe Tuesday.

According to Deadspin, here’s part of the conversation Connor had Tuesday on the Sirius XM radio talk show “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden,” which features the former A’s pitcher, Connor and comedian Brody Stevens.

After a discussion about Twitter and making comparisons to Kim and reality star Kim Kardashian, the conversation took a cringing turn.

“Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going,” Connor says, referring to a character in the movie “Dazed and Confused” who said, “That’s what I love about these high school girls.”

After Stevens agrees, Connor continues.

“She’s fine as hell. If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”

However, not many people were fans of his comments, prompting him to apologize on Twitter “for being a total idiot.”

He also apologized on Barstool Sports, where he’s still employed, according to USA Today.

“Just quickly I want to apologize to Chloe Kim and her dad,” he said in a recorded statement. “They didn’t deserve my stupid, foolish and immature comments.”

Too little, too late. “The Shower Hour with P-Con” will no longer air on KNBR. A link to the show’s page just gives an error.

