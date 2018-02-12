Gionta, Wisniewski could be NHL-bound right after Olympics

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Sabres right wing Brian Gionta 12) skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Fla. As the longtime NHL veterans try to win a medal for the United States at the Olympics, their agents are talking to teams about getting them signed once the tournament is over. Gionta and James Wisniewski will have about a day and a half to sign between the end of the Olympics and the deadline to be eligible for the playoffs and are ready to jump back in.