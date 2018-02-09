Foltynewicz, Braves go to arbitration over $100,000 gap

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Foltynewicz went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves over a different of $100,000, the smallest gap among figures swapped by 27 players with their clubs in Jan. 2018. Nick Wass, File AP Photo