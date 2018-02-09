Injured I-Pod won't get chance for another Olympic gold

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2015, file photo, Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov competes to place fourth at the snowboard halfpipe final at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Kreischberg, Austria. Defending halfpipe champion Podladtchikov has arrived in Pyeongchang, though his status for next week's contest remains day-to-day. Podladtchikov, known as the I-Pod, broke his nose in a nasty fall at the Winter X Games on Jan 28, 2018. He was taken off the mountain on a stretcher and admitted to the hospital, but scans for brain and neck injuries came back negative. He is expected to go to the mountain, but a spokesperson for the Swiss team says he'll decide day-to-day whether he is going to ride. Darko Bandic, File AP Photo