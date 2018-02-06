Authorities: 2 dead following fire at apartment in Chicago

Authorities say two elderly people have been found dead following a fire at an apartment in Chicago.
Fire crews and police responded early Tuesday to a report of a fire in a second-floor apartment in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police say the bodies of a man and woman, both 90 years old, were found inside. Names weren't immediately released.
The Chicago Fire Department says the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
