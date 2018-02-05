Catholic schools tout values as enrollment grows

Students at Cape Trinity Catholic were surprised with a visit from Major League Baseball player Matt Szczur on Friday, but his appearance was more about service than sports.
Szczur was there for the final day of Catholic Schools Week to talk about a bone marrow donation he made while in college that helped save a toddler's life.
South Jersey Catholic schools were celebrating Catholic Schools Week - a decades-old event to highlight the benefits of a parochial education.
"It's all about how are we serving others, how are we leading, how are we being the best Christians we can be in this world," said Julie Roche, director of development for Cape Trinity Catholic elementary and Wildwood Catholic High School.
Szczur, a Cape May native who graduated from Lower Cape May Regional, said that although he didn't attend Catholic schools growing up, he is a devout Catholic. That connection to his faith led him to become a donor while attending college at Villanova, which could have put his baseball career in jeopardy. It didn't, and now Szczur lives in San Diego where he plays for the Padres.
Szczur's visit was part of a week of special activities including delivering candy buckets to local police departments Tuesday, a patriotic Rosary with local veterans Wednesday and a lunch for staff by the Parents Association Thursday.
Roche said that this visit was in line with the theme of this year's Catholic Schools Week, "Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed."
Sponsored by the National Catholic Education Association, Catholic Schools Week events are intended to focus on the value of Catholic education and its role in the community.
"There's a lot of fun activities, but there's also service projects every day to try and help out the community," said Cathryn Flammer, advancement director at Assumption Regional Catholic School in Galloway Township.
Assumption held a science fair, pep rally and had students attend Mass in school uniform.
Flammer said that an important part of Catholic education is the sense of community in the school.
"It's great because as teachers, and administrators, I know every student in the school, I know them by name and I know who their parents are," she said.
South Jersey Catholic Schools have undergone a big transformation over the last decade. About five years ago, the Camden Diocese began a massive downsizing effort in the area that included closing and merging several parishes and Catholic schools in South Jersey. Since then, Catholic Schools say they are thriving.
Flammer said that enrollment at Assumption, which serves preschool to eighth grade students, is about 380 and growing.
"We're going strong. Our enrollment continues to go up. Yes, we do have smaller class sizes, however we're not small," she said.
Flammer said that families see Catholic education as a tradition.
"You do see a lot of the families that were alumni and they're bringing their kids now," she said.
There are 28 Catholic elementary schools and nine Catholic high schools in South Jersey, according to the Camden Diocese.
Roche said that Wildwood Catholic, which at one point faced closure, was able to stay afloat through a merger with Cape Trinity. The two schools now share one building and have a total enrollment of about 400 students.
"Enrollment is strong, but not just strong it's continuing to grow," Roche said.
They are also operating in the black financially, she said.
For Roche, a Catholic School education is more than academic excellence.
"We help shape the whole person for life after high school," she said, through community service and modeling Jesus in the world.
