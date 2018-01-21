BC-MO--Missouri News Digest 3 pm, MO

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Missouri.
AROUND THE STATE:
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION-TRANSFORMATION
ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri is using its Extension program to bring the faculty, research and students to Missouri residents so that the school is more accessible. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Extension is a partnership between the University of Missouri and each of the state's 114 counties. The university employs most of the specialists and each county funds office space, among other things. SENT: 250 words
IN BRIEF:
— TRUMP RALLY-MISSOURI — More than 200 people gathered at Missouri's Capitol this weekend to celebrate the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
SPORTS:
BKC--T25-TOP 25 REWIND
RALEIGH, N.C. — The losses piled up for some prominent teams in the AP Top 25 in the past week. The list includes three top-10 teams — No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 7 Wichita State and No. 8 Texas Tech — that lost twice. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos by 5 p.m.
___
