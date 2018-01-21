Sebastian Korda follows in father's footsteps at Aussie Open

United States' Sebastian Korda celebrates after defeating France's Clement Tabur in their boy's singles match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Sebastian, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, got his own debut Australian Open campaign off to a promising start, however, winning his opening matches in both the boys' singles and doubles competitions on Sunday. Ng Han Guan AP Photo